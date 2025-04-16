Rebels begin spring portal window by adding Tavoy Feagin

Lane Kiffin didn’t even try to sugarcoat his discomfort with Ole Miss’ defensive backfield this spring.

On Wednesday, the first day of the spring transfer portal window, Kiffin and Co. began to address those deficiencies.

Ole Miss landed a commitment Wednesday from Clemson transfer portal cornerback Tavoy Feagin.

“Oxford about to get a ball player,” Feagin said on social media Wednesday morning.

The 6-foot, 180-pounder from Tampa, Florida, played 11 defensive snaps over two games while redshirting in 2024. He played against Appalachian State and The Citadel before sitting out the rest of the 2024 season.

Feagin was a Rivals250 player in 2023, ranked as the No. 22 cornerback nationally and the No. 28 prospect in Florida. He was selected to the Under Armour All-American game after his senior season at Carrollwood Day School. Feagin had 52 offers before signing with Clemson.

He was also a track standout in high school, excelling in both the 100- and 200-meter dash.