McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by GameChanger Patch Co.

1. Destiny. That's all I can come up with after this amazing, unpredictable, incredible month of Ole Miss baseball. It must've been destiny. You know the story arc by now. It's going to make an incredible 30-for-30, a tale no one would believe if they hadn't see it play out. A preseason top-5 teams ascends to No. 1, proceeds to crater for seven weeks of conference play, rallies a bit but closes with a whimper, leaving its fate in the hands of the 10-person NCAA Tournament Selection Committee back in Indianapolis. The Rebels were the final at-large bid, a last-minute stay of execution of sorts. They exhaled and then reveled in their new life and rolled through the NCAA Tournament, stumbling just once on its way to a national championship. It's a wonderful story, but it would make a corny Hollywood script. All that's left is Tim Elko having his long, lost ex-girlfriend walk down the stands and jump into his arms. It's true, though. It happened. A team that will be talked about for generations finished things off on Sunday afternoon with a 4-2 win over Oklahoma, a night after routing the Sooners, 10-3. It's the first national championship in program history, but this team will leave Nebraska with much more than a trophy. They leave as legends and as a team that will only continue to grow larger than life.

2. ESPN analyst Kyle Peterson said Omaha "felt like Oxford" this weekend. Respectfully, I disagree. While I understand his point, Swayze Field, for all of its charm, has never had 25,000 desperate Ole Miss fans traveling for hours, blowing vacation budgets and passionately downing Jell-O shots to celebrate a team that captured their hearts. I wasn't in Omaha, obviously, as I stayed here to host the MPW Digital Postgame Show, sponsored by The College Corner, after each and every game. However, I've talked to enough people who were there and heard enough stories about the scenes in downtown Omaha to have a mental picture. It was a party, a carnival, an exorcism and a religious experience all rolled into one. For Ole Miss people, I suspect, it was a catharsis and a celebration all at once.

3. As it turns out, Ole Miss won the national championship on Thursday afternoon. The Rebels had steamrolled through the postseason, beating Arizona twice and Miami once to win the Coral Gables Regional, blowing out Southern Mississippi twice in the Hattiesburg Super Regional and then winning handedly against Auburn and Arkansas to advance to the winners' bracket in Omaha. Then Cinderella's slipper snapped a heel. On Wednesday night, Arkansas held off the Rebels, 4-3, to stay alive and force a Thursday afternoon elimination game. In hindsight, that was the one moment Ole Miss' roll to a national championship was in peril. It was a devastating, heartbreaking loss for the Rebels, who loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth inning but couldn't push the tying or winning runs across. A day later, Arkansas' Connor Noland was brilliant, holding Ole Miss to two runs over eight innings. Dylan DeLucia was better -- much better -- for Ole Miss. The junior college transfer, who worked his way into the rotation a few weeks into Southeastern Conference play, threw the most impactful, dominant start in Ole Miss history, shutting down the Razorbacks' offense with a nearly flawless 113-pitch outing. It was the stuff of legends. Anything less than that and Ole Miss might have been in trouble Thursday. Arkansas wasn't intimidated by the environment or the crowd. The Hogs are used to the noise and the high stakes. Their DNA said they would answer the bell and they absolutely did. DeLucia was simply spectacular, sending Dave Van Horn's team back to Fayetteville and allowing his to advance to the finals. That is what great teams do. They have unforgettable performances when they're most needed. On Sunday afternoon, as Ole Miss pulled closer and closer to the championship, I couldn't help but think that the Rebels probably won it on Thursday. The weekend was simply a coronation.

4. As good as DeLucia was on Thursday, Hunter Elliott was almost every bit as masterful Sunday versus Oklahoma. The freshman left-hander from Tupelo did what he's done all postseason -- throw up zeroes -- until Ole Miss finally broke through against the Sooners' Cade Horton with Jacob Gonzalez's sixth-inning home run. Elliott, who was so good earlier in the tournament against Miami, Southern Miss and Arkansas, ran into trouble in the sixth but escaped it thanks to an overturned call at first base when an Oklahoma runner was inside the running lane at first base, taking a Sooners run off the scoreboard. Oklahoma got to a fatiguing Elliott in the seventh, forcing the Rebels to rely on late-game heroics, but Elliott's outing against a desperate Oklahoma team -- 6.2 innings pitched, three hits, two runs, two walks and six strikeouts -- was heady stuff for a future ace. The game will be remembered for Gonzalez's game-tying single in the eighth, followed by a pair of wild pitches to allow the Rebels to score the go-ahead and insurance runs, but Ole Miss doesn't win Sunday without Elliott's outing.

5. There's no way to tell this team's story without talking about Mike Bianco. The Ole Miss coach, in his 22nd year, went from the cusp of being let go to essentially earning himself a lifetime contract in just 27 days. I couldn't be happier for Bianco, and I don't really know him very well at all. He's a stalwart in the Oxford community, a man who is universally loved and admired by athletics department staffers and other coaches. I can't tell you how many coaches I've talked to at Ole Miss who simply rave about Bianco and how he manages his program. I suspect no one is happier about Sunday's championship than Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter. He had a decision to make had the Rebels not rallied from 7-14 in the SEC to make the NCAA Tournament or if Ole Miss had gone down quietly in Coral Gables. He was going to do the difficult thing and lead the program in a new direction, knowing that decision would have created an odd juxtaposition in light of other recent decisions. Bianco and the Rebels, of course, took that decision out of Carter's hands. He's now an Ole Miss legend. In a season that was dubbed "Omaha or bust" by many fans, Bianco did one better. The job is now his for as long as he wants it. One day, I suspect, the field and/or stadium will be renamed in his honor. A statue is likely in the future. And here's what's crazy: Bianco has done this over the past 22 years with some scholarship limitations. It's probably a year away, but those limitations are likely soon to be alleviated. When that happens -- and it's when, not if -- Ole Miss is going to become an absolute powerhouse. If the playing field is level, the schools most emotionally invested in college baseball -- Ole Miss, Mississippi State, LSU and Arkansas immediately come to mind -- are going to be very difficult to compete against. There are no guarantees regarding future titles. Championships are so brutally difficult to win. However, no one should be shocked if Bianco has Ole Miss back in Omaha and back in the title chase sooner rather than later.

6. What you, the fan, will remember most about this championship is who you were with. If you've followed this space for any length of time, you know I'm a diehard Chicago Cubs fan. In early November 2016, the Cubs finally won the World Series, ending a 108-year drought and giving me -- easily -- the happiest sports-related moment of my life. But you know what I remember most from that night? It's not Dexter Fowler's leadoff home run or Ben Zobrist's go-ahead double in the 10th or that final ground ball Kris Bryant fielded and threw across a wet infield in Cleveland to Anthony Rizzo. No, what I remember the most is my family. I remember my wife, Laura, who is not exactly the biggest sports fun, hanging on every pitch, often times in another room of the house. I couldn't sit still. I paced and paced and paced. I talked to my friend, Jose, in Virginia. I was a basket case. What sticks out from that night was joy. My girls, not exactly sports fanatics, were decked out in Cubs gear, jumping up and down and celebrating. They were happy for their dad. It was really that simple. I've said this before, but in that drunken, exuberant moment, I'm not sure I've ever felt more loved. The next morning, all three kids wore Cubs gear to school. I didn't ask them to. They did it because they were so happy for me. The thought of that, some six years later, still makes me emotional. I suspect that's what you guys will remember from Ole Miss' national championship. Sure, you'll remember the plays and the big moments, but what will stick with you over the years is who you shared it with, who you thought of, who you called, who called you. At the end of the day, that's the power of sports. It's just a game, after all. There are no real-life consequences between winning and losing -- at least not for fans. The sun comes up the next day, work still looms, the daily routine returns. What makes sports powerful, however, is the bonds created by people cheering for a common cause. Congratulations to all of you. I'm happy for you.

7. Your fandom is about to change. Trust me on this. It'll never be exactly the same again. I never believed that before that night in November 2016, when the ball settled into Rizzo's glove and the celebration began. I have loved the Cubs all my life, frankly to the point that I simply didn't have the emotional capacity to really care about any other team. Yeah, I watched other games, and I started cheering for the Thunder when my brother and his family lived in Oklahoma City, but that fandom was just a distraction during a Cubs rebuild. There was something romantic, I've since learned, about being a tortured loser. There was something weirdly intoxicating about being a game away from the World Series in 1984 and again in 2003. There was something oddly normal about being so good in 2008 and 2009 only to come up empty in the postseason. The 2015 season was amazing, but it ended short of the World Series, leaving me with that familiar sense of dread. "Will I ever see them win it all?" I'd think, deep down doubting it. Then it happened. The Cubs have been disappointing since that night. They ran out of gas in 2017, choked in 2018 and 2019, lost listlessly in the playoffs in 2020 and then tore it all down in 2021. As of this writing, the Cubs are 18 games under .500, much closer to last place than they are first. And you know what? I don't really care. I haven't cared the same since they won the World Series. It's been a calmer, more enjoyable fandom. There's no dread. There's no angst. If they never win it again, I'd be disappointed, but I'll always have 2016. I think college fandom is different, at least to an extent. But I believe this national championship will make fandom more fun and less fatalistic for Ole Miss fans. WAOM should never be a thing again. Next spring, if there's a losing streak in the middle of the season, there won't be a "here we go again" refrain. If a regional ends in a loss or a super regional goes sideways, it won't be indicative of the baseball gods being out to get the Rebels. It'll just be. There's comfort in that, certainly. It's a much better way to enjoy sports, but there will be some of you who will find yourself oddly missing that desperation of winning before your time on this big rock expires. I used to listen to Eddie Vedder's "Someday We'll Go All The Way," a song about his Cubs fandom that the fanbase adopted as a unifying anthem of sorts. It always hit me in the feels. Then "someday" turned into Nov. 2, 2016. The Cubs put that song on social media the next morning and I, hungover as hell, cried tears of joy. That song doesn't hit me the same way now. My fandom changed. It's softer, far more muted. You're at the mountaintop now. The view is different. It's very satisfying. You'll want to get there again and again; make no mistake. But that desire will never be as desperate and hungry as it was before Sunday.

8. The NBA's new year begins Friday and free agency and trade rumors are already getting juicy. What will Brooklyn do with Kyrie Irving? The Nets will likely pick up his $36.9 million player option, but all signs point towards him playing elsewhere next season. There are several interesting free agents and possible free agents -- Chicago's Zach LaVine, Washington's Bradley Beal, Philadelphia's James Harden, Charlotte's Miles Bridges, Dallas' Jalen Brunson and Phoenix's Deandre Ayton, to name a few -- but Irving's situation might be the most compelling. And not for the obvious reasons. Sure, Irving is a gifted scorer. He could possibly rejoin former teammate LeBron James in Los Angeles or he could team up with L.A.'s other team, the Clippers, and possibly be the final piece on a true title contender. Irving joined Brooklyn in 2019 along with his friend, Kevin Durant. Durant is under contract with the Nets through the 2025-26 season, but I can't help but wonder if the Slim Reaper might get disgruntled soon. Durant's reputation and legacy have taken a major hit since he left Oklahoma City following the 2016 season. Sure, he won two titles at Golden State, but those championships are cheapened when the Warriors' trio of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson win another one without him. Durant thought the big market in Brooklyn would put the shine back on his star, but that's not the way the NBA works. One can be a star in Milwaukee or Cleveland or San Antonio or Memphis. Speaking of Memphis, as much as this pains me, the team that might make the most sense for Durant right now is the Grizzlies. Again, this is more fantasy than it is reality right now, but in the NBA, things change quickly. Just this weekend, Portland's Damien Lillard was putting out pictures of Durant and him wearing Blazers' uniforms. Memphis, more so that Portland, checks a lot of boxes for Durant -- both on the court and in terms of his legacy. The Grizzlies have a group of young stars, including Ja Morant, but the franchise hasn't yet truly approached the pinnacle of the sport. Memphis would embrace Durant with open arms, something that hasn't happened since his days in OKC. And juiciest of all, Durant's addition to the Grizzlies lineup would pour rich petroleum on the already burning fire that is the Warriors-Grizzlies rivalry. The two teams, who met in the Western Conference semifinals in May, have exchanged barbs ever since. It's petty and personal, stupid and silly, but it's the kind of budding rivalry the league needs. Durant would take it over the top immediately. Again, it's incredibly unlikely, and Memphis might not have the assets to pull it off it off if all the sides moved in that direction, but I can't help but wonder if Durant is looking for an exciting, unique way to insert himself back onto the front pages of the NBA's story.

9. It’s time to eat. Here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 141 — Tomato Tart Revisited. It’s tomato season but also Tim Elko season as well. As of writing this, Ole Miss is 1-game away from a championship. I hope this ripens well. Tidbit #1: Before making the tart, pick a few different varieties of tomatoes to add to the tart. Not only is this colorful but flavorful as well. Tidbit #2: For the tomatoes, slice the night before, sprinkle a little bit of salt over them, and let drain into a baking tray. This way the tart isn’t soupy. Tidbit #3: You can reserve the water to make bloody Maries. Not a fan of the drink but, this usually is what I use it for. Tidbit #4: For the crust, go with puff pastry. It pairs better with the summer heat. Things you will need: 4 people Preparation time - 5 Minutes Rest time - Overnight Cook time - 25 Minutes A glass of Pinot Grigio Utensils needed: Work surface and serrated knife Fork and spoon Measuring cups Tart pan Wire rack and baking sheet Oven Ingredients needed: 6 Good tomatoes 1 Cup tapenade 1 Container feta cheese 4 Black olives Salt and pepper Mise en Plac Step 1: Slice your tomatoes about 1/4 inch in thickness. Place on your wire rack and salt lightly. Let sit overnight. Step 2: Preheat your oven to 375°F. With your rolled-out puff pastry on your work surface, poke holes in it using the fork. Step 2.1: Place the puff pastry in the tart pan and add the tapenade using a spoon. Sprinkle over the feta cheese and finish by layering the sliced tomatoes on top. Sprinkle black pepper over and finish with a few sliced olives as well. Final Step 3: Place the tart in the oven to let cook until the edges are golden brown, about 20-25 minutes. After, pull from the oven and let cook for 10 minutes before slicing. Enjoy! From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!

