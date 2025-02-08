Neal's Picks, presented by Kizer Flooring: Super Bowl LIX

Big thanks to Kizer Flooring for sponsoring this item all season long. It remains one of the most popular things we do in football season. And big thanks to all of you for reading and playing along. Every year, someone says this isn't a great idea and every year, we do it anyway.

There's a three-way tie at the top and some drama, even though we all agree we hate this game and that dislike of the teams steals some of the fun from the finish.

Neal’s Picks are presented by Kizer Flooring. With locations in Oxford and Batesville, Kizer Flooring provides outstanding quality flooring products and installation services to residential and commercial properties. Kizer Flooring carries the best in hardwood, laminate, vinyl, and tile flooring, as well as carpeting. Their goal is to offer amazing and durable flooring products and superior services to make your life easier. Kizer installs your flooring quickly and delivers the best flooring experience possible. At Kizer, they believe the key to their success is their dedication to customer service and establishing relationships with their customers. Their staff is always ready to ensure that they complete your flooring project to your satisfaction. Contact them today for a free estimate. Go to kizerflooring.com or call them at 662-830-3194 in Oxford or (662)-371-1912 in Batesville.

Kansas City Chiefs -1.5 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl LIX, Caesar's Superdome, New Orleans, 5: 30 p.m., FOX

Neal McCready: Jeffrey literally took my score. I've gone back and forth on this thing so much. On one hand, I dislike both teams. On the other, I just don't care at all. Carson is going to a party to watch the game, and he and I are going to make wings for him to take. Laura and I are going to make nachos. I'm going to buy beer. I'm the only American alive who has no idea who Kendrick Lamar is. I'm trying to decide when to write 10 Weekend Thoughts. I think the Eagles are the better overall team. I think Patrick Mahomes -- duh -- is the better quarterback and Andy Reid is an elite all-time coach. Yet it's weird; there's a part of me that thinks this thing has a Giants-Patriots feel to it, where everyone is ignoring the fact that the Eagles have an elite defense that can shorten the game and make things interesting late. Of course, I'm not sure Jalen Hurts has any Eli Manning vibes. Mahomes, meanwhile, is a stone-cold killer late. I'll amend my score a bit for creativity's sake, but I'm going to stick with my gut. After Tuesday night, no sports game is going to disappoint me as much as that for a while. Neal's Pick: Kansas City 30, Philadelphia 24

Chase Parham: It all comes down to this. One game, one, two or three champions. In a poker situation, we'd have the option to split the pot, but that's not the case here. I don't have have a read on the actual game at all. I do know, however, that I want the Eagles to win so I have two choices: Pick the Chiefs and know that I'm emotional hedging and I'll either be happy I won or co-won Neal's Picks or I lost but the team I wanted to win the game did that. Or I can pick the Eagles and try to have a perfect Sunday with the possibility of losing the whole thing. Let's roll the dice. In the eloquent words of the immortal Shane Falco, "Pain heals. Chicks dig scars. Glory lasts forever." Parham's Pick: Eagles 30, Chiefs 27

Jeffrey Wright: As mentioned on the podcast earlier this week, I have no idea. I actually believe that the Eagles are the better team, but I know that the Chiefs have the better quarterback and head coach. If I pick the Eagles and am wrong, I will feel significantly dumber than if I pick the Chiefs and am wrong. So, I'm taking the Chiefs. WRIGHT'S PICK: CHIEFS 27, EAGLES 24

Brian Rippee: This is yet another case of me thinking a Chiefs opponent has the more talented roster and the better team, yet I cannot convince myself to pick against Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City. The Chiefs have looked vulnerable all season despite a great regular season record. I think this is a game in which the Eagles lead for most of the game, lead late in the game and then Mahomes and the Chiefs offense steals it late in the fourth quarter, as they've done in multiple Super Bowls in the past already. Rippee's Pick: Kansas City 31, Philadelphia 28.

Michael Luker: Are these the two worst fanbases in the NFL? Can both teams lose? I’m going Philadelphia here, despite the corniness of Jalen Hurts and obnoxiousness of Nick Sirianni. They’re still more likable than the Chiefs, which says something. Luker's Pick: Philadelphia 24 Kansas City 20