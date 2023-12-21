There are so many damned bowls that we skipped the first week's worth. And there are still too damned many.
But this competition must carry on. Santa demands it. The elves demand it. The people demand it.
So while your chestnuts roast over an open fire and Jack Frost nips at your nose, we labor over the damned Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl and the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.
We're nothing if not public servants.
So Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! We at Neal's Picks will continue studying games over our eggnog.
In all seriousness, Merry Christmas and happy holidays. We wish you all peace and happiness.
On to the picks...
Standings
Championship Week:
Neal McCready: 4-6 overall, 3-7 ATS
Chase Parham: 6-4 overall, 5-5 ATS
Jeffrey Wright: 4-6 overall, 3-7 ATS
Brian Rippee: 6-4 overall, 3-7 ATS
Michael Luker: 6-4 overall, 3-7 ATS
For The Season:
Neal McCready: 117-33 overall, 67-70 ATS
Chase Parham: 119-31 overall, 68-69 ATS
Jeffrey Wright: 116-34 overall, 67-70 ATS
Brian Rippee: 115-35 overall, 66-71 ATS
Michael Luker: 119-31 overall, 57-80 ATS
All times listed Central Standard Time
All betting lines via DraftKings
Note: This content item will be best enjoyed on a desktop or laptop or a device where you can view the tweets associated with each game.
Duke +7.5 vs. Troy, 76 Birmigham Bowl, Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Ala., 11 a.m., ABC
Neal McCready: It's all about who cares. Troy will care. Neal's Pick: Troy 27, Duke 17
Chase Parham: I think Troy will really be locked in here, even with the head coach change. Duke won't get up for the Birmingham Bowl. Parham's Pick: Troy 27, Duke 13
Jeffrey Wright: Let me be clear. I have done little-to-no research on these games. I tried a system last weekend in which I just faded the public and went 5-3, so that will be the system. All betting splits are courtesy of BETMGM. Give me the Blue Devils. Also, since 1995, an underdog wins outright over 77% of the games that they cover, including three-of-the-four bowl games this season, so I’m probably just taking dogs on the Moneyline. WRIGHT’S PICK: DUKE 24, TROY 20
Brian Rippee: P5 vs G5 games are hard to read but I think Troy will much more enthused about being here than Duke will be with an interim head coach. Rippee's Pick: Troy 30, Duke 14
Michael Luker: I think Duke will keep this one close, but Troy will win the game. Interesting game between two programs who lost coaches to better jobs. Luker’s Pick: Troy 27 Duke 23
Neal McCready: At least it's before Christmas. And there is a decent Bonefish Grill as well. What more could a guy want while he's trying to not get shot before playing in the Camelia Bowl? Neal's Pick: Arkansas State 30, Northern Illinois 28
Chase Parham: Oh, yay, your reward is the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. Parham's Pick: NIU 31, ASU 27
Jeffrey Wright: Apparently, no one wants to bet on Arkansas State, so I will. WRIGHT’S PICK: ARKANSAS STATE 31, NORTHERN ILLINOIS 24
Brian Rippee: The MAC has done well in bowl games so far. I suppose I will continue to ride that train. Rippee's Pick: NIU, 28, Arkansas State 24
Michael Luker: I’ve met Butch Jones a few times and I really enjoyed talking to him. Seemed like a nice guy. He did a really good job at Arkansas State this year. Luker’s Pick: Arkansas State 28 NIU 27
Air Force +3 vs James Madison, Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, Amon G. Carter Stadium, Forth Worth, Texas, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Neal McCready: This could actually be a pretty good game. Both teams will play hard. Air Force is very disciplined. Neal's Pick: Air Force 27, James Madison 24
Chase Parham: James Madison may be really fired up for this one. I know the coach is gone, but they get a bowl after all, and it's not in a terrible location. Parham's Pick: James Madison 24, Air Force 17
Jeffrey Wright: I have an asterisk to the #BowlGameSystem. The asterisk is I always bet on service academies during Bowl Games. Since 1995, service academies are 28-12 ATS in bowl games. Off we go into the wild blue yonder. WRIGHT’S PICK: AIR FORCE 24, JMU 20
Brian Rippee: How do you not go with the troops in a bowl game sponsored by Lockheed Martin? Well, I suppose the answer to that is James Madison being a very good program. Rippee's Pick: James Madison 35, Air Force 17
Michael Luker: I’m glad that James Madison gets to play in a bowl game. Luker’s Pick: JMU 30 Air Force 28
Utah State -1 vs. Georgia State, Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Albertson's Stadium, Boise, Idaho, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Neal McCready: I went to this game last year. They didn't even open the concessions. No one in Boise was aware the game was even being played. So weird. Give me the Sun Belt team in this one. Neal's Pick: Georgia State 31, Utah State 27
Chase Parham: Utah State is better, Vegas says, so let's ride with it. Beats me. Parham's Pick: Utah State 40, Georgia State 34
Jeffrey Wright: I have no idea if it’s true, but anecdotally, Blake Anderson doesn’t seem like a great Bowl Game Coach. Clear eyes, full hears, can’t lose. WRIGHT’S PICK: GEORGIA STATE 35, UTAH STATE 31
Brian Rippee: I have no idea. Rippee's Pick: Georgia State 28, Utah State 20
Michael Luker: I guess I’ll go Georgia State here. Luker’s Pick: GSU 28 Utah State 24
Eastern Michigan +15 vs. South Alabama, 68Ventures Bowl, Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, Ala., 6 p.m., ESPN
Neal McCready: Kane Wommack is a friend. Eastern Michigan is a great program run by awesome people. It's a shame someone has to lose. It's a lot of points, but the Jags are a much better club. Neal's Pick: South Alabama 37, Eastern Michigan 17
Chase Parham: I like Kane. I hope Kane wins. That's enough for me here. Good Lord it's a lot of points though. Parham's Pick: South Alabama 38, Eastern Michigan 27
Jeffrey Wright: I have no idea where this game is even being played, but I assume it will be in a municipal stadium with a broadcast crew (probably remote) talking around the fact that this place is a dump. WRIGHT’S PICK: SOUTH ALABAMA 28, EASTERN MICHIGAN 17
Brian Rippee: South Alabama lost to Western Michigan earlier this year. I don't think the Jags will lose to a second directional Michigan school in one season. This is the high-level logic bowl season brings out of me. Rippee's Pick: South Alabama 34, Eastern Michigan 22
Michael Luker: I’ve really enjoyed listening to Kane Wommack on M&S. I’ll ride with South Al here. Luker’s Pick: USA 35 Eastern Michigan 17
Coastal Carolina +10 vs. San Jose State, EasyPost Hawaii Bowl, Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
Neal McCready: I have no idea. San Jose State was pretty good to me this year. Neal's Pick: San Jose State 35, Coastal Carolina 17
Chase Parham: I don't see how you pick the games where the quarterback isn't playing. Just choose a close one and see what happens. Parham's Pick: San Jose State 27, Coastal 20
Jeffrey Wright: I had to check and make sure that this game wasn’t being played somewhere cold. It is not. It’s in Hawaii. I think the Chants are more prepared to handle the elements than Small Sparty. WRIGHT’S PICK: COASTAL CAROLINA 28, SAN JOSE STATE 24
Brian Rippee: No Grayson McCall is a tough. break for Coastal. San Jose State started the year 1-5 and won six in a row to get bowl eligible. I like the Spartans here. Rippee's Pick: San Jose State 38, Coastal Carolina 20
Michael Luker: Picking these games during the portal is almost impossible. 10 points seems a lot for Coastal considering Grayson McCall will not be playing. Luker’s Pick: Coastal 24 SJSU 20
Bowling Green +4 vs. Minnesota, Quick Lane Bowl, Ford Field, Detroit, 1 p.m., ESPN
Neal McCready: Oh, the chillers are off. Neal's Pick: Minnesota 27, Bowling Green 13
Chase Parham: Row the boat and all that. PJ Fleck is a nondescript coach at this point, but surely he can beat Bowling Green. Parham's Pick: Gophers 30, Bowling Green 21
Jeffrey Wright: Gone are the days of simply fading the MAC in bowl games. Now, all I have is to fade the public. #SAD Fun fact: since 1995, the MAC is 3-1 ATS against Power 5 opponents in bowl games. WRIGHT’S PICK: MINNESOTA 20, BOWLING GREEN 17
Brian Rippee: A Big Ten school favored by less than a touchdown against a MAC school. Something seems fishy. Rippee's Pick: Bowling Green 27, Minnesota 20
Michael Luker: I almost forgot that PJ Fleck was still at Minnesota. Does he still wear those zip up jackets over a white button up and tie? Luker’s Pick: Minnesota 27 BGSU 20
Neal McCready: There's nothing guaranteed about this one, other than boredom. Neal's Pick: Kansas 42, UNLV 23
Chase Parham: Barry Odom was one of the best 10 coaching jobs in the country this year. Maybe higher than that. Parham's Pick: Kansas 45, UNLV 38
Jeffrey Wright: Remember to take the under in baseball stadium bowls. The under has hit in the previous five bowls at Chase Field. I don’t want to lay two touchdowns with Kansas. WRIGHT’S PICK: KANSAS 31 UNLV 24
Brian Rippee: I don't love Kansas' defense and UNLV has had one hell of year. Rippee's Pick: UNLV 38, Kansas 35
Michael Luker: UNLV is solid. I think Kansas wins but I’ll take the points. Luker’s Pick: Kansas 35 UNLV 24
Tulane +7.5 vs. Virginia Tech, Military Bowl, presented by GoBowling.com, Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Md., 1 p.m., ESPN
Neal McCready: I'm interested to see what Jon Sumrall can do with the Wave. Neal's Pick: Tulane 23, Virginia Tech 20
Chase Parham: Hullabaloo. Roll Wave. Vars Vars TA. All that jazz. Parham's Pick: Tulane 30, Virginia Tech 28
Jeffrey Wright: Tulane feels so gross here that I’ll take it. WRIGHT’S PICK: VIRGINIA TECH 21, TULANE 17
Brian Rippee: There are several types of interim coach situations in bowl games. I think Tulane's situation is more of a 'let's get up for this one game' type of thing before the new coach takes over. Rippee's Pick: Tulane 30, Virginia Tech 28
Michael Luker: As weird as this is to say, I think Willie Fritz leaving for Houston is a win-win for Tulane. Jon Sumrall is a really good coach and can do great things there. Luker’s Pick: Tulane 28 Va Tech 27
SMU -11 vs. Boston College, Wasabi Fenway Bowl, Fenway Park, Boston, 10 a.m., ESPN
Neal McCready: I bet SMU is pissed. Rhett Lashlee is going to be a hot name in the next cycle. Neal's Pick: SMU 37, Boston College 20
Chase Parham: I feel bad for SMU. Liberty played a crap schedule and got rewarded for it. One of SMU's losses is Oklahoma. Parham's Pick: SMU 38, BC 24
Jeffrey Wright: OH HELL YES! I get points in a baseball stadium and in the home city of the underdog. WRIGHT’S PICK: SMU 27, BOSTON COLLEGE 20
Brian Rippee: SMU should be in a New Year's Six game instead of Liberty. What do you get for winning the Wasabi bowl? A mouth burn? Rippee's Pick: SMU 34, Boston College 14
Michael Luker: SMU was oh so close to getting a NY6 bid. I'm keeping my eye on them in the future. It's no secret that SMU has a lot of money and a donor base willing to win. Luker’s Pick: SMU 34 BC 20
North Carolina State +3 vs. Kansas State, Pop-Tarts Bowl, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla., 4:45 p.m., ESPN
Neal McCready: This might actually be entertaining. Back when I wasn't terrified of calories, I loved Pop-Tarts. Strawberry. No icing. Neal's Pick: North Carolina State 27, Kansas State 23
Chase Parham: Dave Doeren getting points. Sign me up. I know Kansas State can ground average teams to a pulp, but it's been a weird few weeks for the Wildcats. Parham's Pick: NC State 20, Kansas State 16
Jeffrey Wright: I LOVE THIS SPOT. I get to fade a trendy dog with a favorite that I don’t actually believe in. WRIGHT’S PICK: KANSAS STATE 24, NC STATE 20
Brian Rippee: Neal saying he prefers no icing pop tarts is behavior that should get you put on some sort of government watch list. Icing all the way. I think N.C. State is the better team and I get points. This is easy to me. Rippee's Pick: NC State 28, Kansas State 24
Michael Luker: I guess I'll go with NC State here simply because of Will Howard entering the transfer portal. Luker’s Pick: NC State 27 Kansas State 23
Arizona -3 vs. Oklahoma, Valero Alamo Bowl, Alamodome, San Antonio, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Neal McCready: This one could be a lot of fun, actually. If Oklahoma has any offensive linemen, that is. Neal's Pick: Arizona 28, Oklahoma 23
Chase Parham: Arizona is going to care more. Oklahoma is without a lot of players. I just picked a team that lost to MSU to beat Oklahoma. Parham's Pick: Arizona 27, Oklahoma 23
Jeffrey Wright: The Alamo Bowl is just a big-time underdog bowl as the underdog is 18-12 ATS all time. I love fading Arizona when everyone else is on them. It was a super successful system this season. WRIGHT’S PICK: OKLAHOMA 31, ARIZONA 27
Brian Rippee: This is a match up that could breed a chaotic and fun game. Arizona is a good football team. Rippee's Pick: Arizona 38, Oklahoma 34
Michael Luker: I think Oklahoma shocks people here and wins despite Dillon Gabriel's departure. Luker’s Pick: Oklahoma 31 Arizona 28
Neal McCready: My friend Matt Luke is at Clemson now. I hope he does well. Neal's Pick: Clemson 27, Kentucky 20
Chase Parham: I've thought UK is soft and not like most recent teams all season. I'm sticking with that now. And this might be the year Clemson is engaged in a lower-tier bowl. Parham's Pick: Clemson 31, Kentucky 20
Jeffrey Wright: I’m pretty sure that Mark Stoops doesn’t receive an absurd bonus for a mediocre bowl win anymore. Also, I think Clemson is a good team with a bad record while I think Kentucky is a bad team with a mediocre record. WRIGHT’S PICK: CLEMSON 27, KENTUCKY 17
Brian Rippee: Kentucky is not very good. Rippee's Pick: Clemson 20, Kentucky 7
Michael Luker: As much as I hate it, I'll go with Clemson here. Too talented. Luker’s Pick: Clemson 27 Kentucky 14
Oregon State +8.5 vs. Notre Dame, Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas, 1 p.m., CBS
Neal McCready: Show 'em you're a tiger. Show 'em what you can do. The taste of Tony's Frosted Flakes brings out the Irish in you? Neal's Pick: Notre Dame 31, Oregon State 20
Chase Parham: Notre Dame and Oregon State have been good to me this season. I'm picking between favorite children. Parham's Pick: Notre Dame 38, Oregon State 28
Jeffrey Wright: It’s an opt-out Bowl in El Paso. I’ll just take the points please because the Beavers still feel like they’ll care more about this game. WRIGHT’S PICK: OREGON STATE 24, NOTRE DAME 17
Brian Rippee: Why is this the Tony the Tiger Bowl and not the Frosted Flakes Bowl? I am not understanding how that branding works. I like the Beavers here. New coach promoted from within and I am not sure Notre Dame will be all that motivated. Rippee's Pick: Oregon State 34, Notre Dame 28
Michael Luker: I question how motivated Oregon State will be after Jonathan Smith's departure. Losing DJ Uiagalelei is a big loss as well. Luker’s Pick: Notre Dame 28 Oregon State 14
Memphis +8.5 vs. Iowa State, AutoZone Liberty Bowl, Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, Tenn., 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Neal McCready: Feels like a spot to just take the better team. Neal's Pick: Iowa State 31, Memphis 23
Chase Parham: Go Cyclones or something like that.That's a lot of points for the home dog. Parham's Pick: Iowa State 27, Memphis 24
Jeffrey Wright: I find it highly unlikely that Iowa State is super jazzed to return to my fair city to play the Tigers for the second time in five years. Memphis will care a lot more about this game tha Iowa State will. GTG!!!!! (ATS) WRIGHT’S PICK: IOWA STATE 31, MEMPHIS 28
Brian Rippee: Memphis playing a home game as a bowl game makes this line seem like a trap. Rippee's Pick: Iowa State 35, Memphis 21
Michael Luker: Why not. Luker’s Pick: Memphis 28 Iowa State 27
Neal McCready: This feels like a season of destiny for Missouri. The Tigers will treat this game like a Super Bowl. Ohio State probably won't. Neal's Pick: Missouri 31, Ohio State 27
Chase Parham: I think Mizzou really cares here, but I get Ohio State and points? Sign me up. I don't care about the opt outs. Parham's Pick: Ohio State 30, Mizzou 28
Jeffrey Wright: I’ve talked myself into Ohio State in this game because Missouri seems like the obvious play. I will actually probably bet on Ohio State here too because Missouri feels so obvious. WRIGHT’S PICK: OHIO STATE 27, MISSOURI 24
Brian Rippee: This is a massive spot for Mizzou's program. This is a dissapointing spot for Ohio State. Rippee's Pick: Mizzou 30, Ohio State 20
Michael Luker: This Missouri team is really motivated for this one, and something tells me that this Ohio State team isn't motivated. The line opened at Ohio State -7.5. I bet a substantial amount on Missouri. Luker’s Pick: Missouri 24 Ohio State 20
Ole Miss +3.5 vs. Penn State, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, 11 a.m., ESPN
Neal McCready: Everything else has gone Ole Miss' way this month. Why not the Peach Bowl? I mean, I can't justify betting against Lane Kiffin these days. Neal's Pick: Ole Miss 30, Penn State 27
Chase Parham: Penn State is without its two best defensive players, and not having Chop neutralizes the Lions' one key advantage. Ole Miss will get its 11th win for the first time in school history. Parham's Pick: Ole Miss 34, Penn State 31
Jeffrey Wright: Ole Miss has always been a school that cares about bowl games, and throw in the fact that I believe Kiffin is very motivated by the 11th win, I’ll take the Rebs. Also, Drew Allar sucks. I’ll pay to see him prove me wrong. WRIGHT’S PICK: OLE MISS 27, PENN STATE 20
Brian Rippee: I don't know why Penn State is favored. Ole Miss is going to have everyone playing aside from one defensive opt out and I like the Rebels' overall momentum as a program. I also cannot stand James Franklin. Rippee's Pick: Ole Miss 30, Penn State 20
Michael Luker: Ole Miss has a lot of program momentum right now. That obviously has no correlation with how they'll play on the field, but with the opt outs for Penn State, I really like the Rebels here. Luker’s Pick: Ole Miss 31 Penn State 24
Maryland +2.5 vs. Auburn, TransPerfect Music City Bowl, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn., 1 p.m., ABC
Neal McCready: I've always been a big Maryland fan. No sense in stopping now. Neal's Pick: Maryland 24, Auburn 20
Chase Parham: Hugh will make this out like it's the Super Bowl and the Talladega 500 all into one. Parham's Pick: Auburn 20, Maryland 17
Jeffrey Wright: I would honestly like to know what Talia is opting out for? To get ready for his Pro Day? Also, Hugh is like 6-1 ATS in bowl games. WRIGHT’S PICK: AUBURN 27, MARYLAND 20
Brian Rippee: I like turtles. Rippee's Pick: Maryland 21, Auburn 17
Michael Luker: Hugh will unfortunately win this one and take a bunch of momentum into the offseason. Auburn fans will brag about selling out Nissan Stadium in Nashville and claim that "It's just different at Auburn." Luker’s Pick: Auburn 31 Maryland 24
Neal McCready: Toledo screwed me in McCready & Siskey. Neal's Pick: Wyoming 30, Toledo 21
Chase Parham: Toledo isn't a gimme for MSU early next season. Remember that. Parham's Pick: Toledo 30, Wyoming 20
Jeffrey Wright: Principle play: you have to take a coach in his final game, especially when he is playing Jason Candle. WRIGHT’S PICK: WYOMING 24, TOLEDO 20
Brian Rippee: I enjoy Barstool's content despite being a casual consumer. I really enjoyed watching this broadcast last year and I loved their golf coverage of that Korn Ferry event this past summer. I think this is among the coolest things the company does. This is Wyoming's third Arizona Bowl appearance in four years. I'll take the Pokes. Rippee' Pick: Wyoming 34, Toledo 30
Michael Luker: Big Wyoming guy. Luker’s Pick: Wyoming 14 Toledo 10
Alabama +1.5 vs. Michigan, College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game, Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif., 4 p.m., ESPN
Neal McCready: Just a gut feeling: Alabama is a team of destiny. Neal's Pick: Alabama 28, Michigan 27
Chase Parham: Bet against Nick Saban with a month to prepare if you'd like. No thanks from me. Parham's Pick: Alabama 30, Michigan 24
Jeffrey Wright: I refuse to believe that Vegas will willingly give you Alabama as an underdog when they’re the biggest public underdog of bowl season. I also think Michigan’s big people are better than Alabama’s big people. WRIGHT’S PICK: MICHIGAN 24, ALABAMA 20
Brian Rippee: I don't know why no one ever questions Michigan as a playoff team when they regularly get demolished in games of consequence. Rippee's Pick: Alabam 30, Michigan 7
Michael Luker: Seeing the Michigan players reactions when it was announced that they'd play Alabama was all I needed to know. Luker’s Pick: Alabama 30 Michigan 24
Texas -4 vs. Washington, College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl, Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, 7:45 p.m., ESPN
Neal McCready: We keep counting out Washington. The Huskies keep proving us wrong. Maybe this is the time we get it right. Neal's Pick: Texas 34, Washington 27
Chase Parham: Washington has the better coach and for some reason I think they can shock folks before it comes apart in the final. Parham's Pick: Huskies 38, Texas 34
Jeffrey Wright: I think Washington is going to have a very difficult time blocking Texas. In the end, the sport is usually determined by the big people, and Texas has the better ones. Also, in the CFP era, the top 2 seeds are 2-4 ATS and outright as an underdog. WRIGHT’S PICK: TEXAS 34, WASHINGTON 24
Brian Rippee: This might be my favorite match up of the playoff era. I think this game will be a treat. Washington's offense is very good and I think the Huskies have enough defensively to win this and make a national championship appearance. Rippee's Pick: Washington 34, Texas 27
Michael Luker: My gut says Texas. My heart also says Texas. An Alabama/Texas national title game in Houston would be awesome. Luker’s Pick: Texas 24 Washington 21