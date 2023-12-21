NEAL'S PICKS PALATIAL HEADQUARTERS -- Well, we've arrived at bowl season. There are so many damned bowls that we skipped the first week's worth. And there are still too damned many. But this competition must carry on. Santa demands it. The elves demand it. The people demand it. So while your chestnuts roast over an open fire and Jack Frost nips at your nose, we labor over the damned Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl and the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. We're nothing if not public servants. So Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! We at Neal's Picks will continue studying games over our eggnog. In all seriousness, Merry Christmas and happy holidays. We wish you all peace and happiness. On to the picks...

Standings

Championship Week: Neal McCready: 4-6 overall, 3-7 ATS Chase Parham: 6-4 overall, 5-5 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 4-6 overall, 3-7 ATS Brian Rippee: 6-4 overall, 3-7 ATS Michael Luker: 6-4 overall, 3-7 ATS For The Season: Neal McCready: 117-33 overall, 67-70 ATS Chase Parham: 119-31 overall, 68-69 ATS Jeffrey Wright: 116-34 overall, 67-70 ATS Brian Rippee: 115-35 overall, 66-71 ATS Michael Luker: 119-31 overall, 57-80 ATS

All times listed Central Standard Time

All betting lines via DraftKings

December 23

Duke +7.5 vs. Troy, 76 Birmigham Bowl, Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Ala., 11 a.m., ABC Neal McCready: It's all about who cares. Troy will care. Neal's Pick: Troy 27, Duke 17 Chase Parham: I think Troy will really be locked in here, even with the head coach change. Duke won't get up for the Birmingham Bowl. Parham's Pick: Troy 27, Duke 13 Jeffrey Wright: Let me be clear. I have done little-to-no research on these games. I tried a system last weekend in which I just faded the public and went 5-3, so that will be the system. All betting splits are courtesy of BETMGM. Give me the Blue Devils. Also, since 1995, an underdog wins outright over 77% of the games that they cover, including three-of-the-four bowl games this season, so I’m probably just taking dogs on the Moneyline. WRIGHT’S PICK: DUKE 24, TROY 20 Brian Rippee: P5 vs G5 games are hard to read but I think Troy will much more enthused about being here than Duke will be with an interim head coach. Rippee's Pick: Troy 30, Duke 14 Michael Luker: I think Duke will keep this one close, but Troy will win the game. Interesting game between two programs who lost coaches to better jobs. Luker’s Pick: Troy 27 Duke 23

Northern Illinois -1 vs. Arkansas State, Camelia Bowl, Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Ala., 11 a.m., ESPN Neal McCready: At least it's before Christmas. And there is a decent Bonefish Grill as well. What more could a guy want while he's trying to not get shot before playing in the Camelia Bowl? Neal's Pick: Arkansas State 30, Northern Illinois 28 Chase Parham: Oh, yay, your reward is the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. Parham's Pick: NIU 31, ASU 27 Jeffrey Wright: Apparently, no one wants to bet on Arkansas State, so I will. WRIGHT’S PICK: ARKANSAS STATE 31, NORTHERN ILLINOIS 24 Brian Rippee: The MAC has done well in bowl games so far. I suppose I will continue to ride that train. Rippee's Pick: NIU, 28, Arkansas State 24 Michael Luker: I’ve met Butch Jones a few times and I really enjoyed talking to him. Seemed like a nice guy. He did a really good job at Arkansas State this year. Luker’s Pick: Arkansas State 28 NIU 27

Air Force +3 vs James Madison, Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, Amon G. Carter Stadium, Forth Worth, Texas, 2:30 p.m., ABC Neal McCready: This could actually be a pretty good game. Both teams will play hard. Air Force is very disciplined. Neal's Pick: Air Force 27, James Madison 24 Chase Parham: James Madison may be really fired up for this one. I know the coach is gone, but they get a bowl after all, and it's not in a terrible location. Parham's Pick: James Madison 24, Air Force 17 Jeffrey Wright: I have an asterisk to the #BowlGameSystem. The asterisk is I always bet on service academies during Bowl Games. Since 1995, service academies are 28-12 ATS in bowl games. Off we go into the wild blue yonder. WRIGHT’S PICK: AIR FORCE 24, JMU 20 Brian Rippee: How do you not go with the troops in a bowl game sponsored by Lockheed Martin? Well, I suppose the answer to that is James Madison being a very good program. Rippee's Pick: James Madison 35, Air Force 17 Michael Luker: I’m glad that James Madison gets to play in a bowl game. Luker’s Pick: JMU 30 Air Force 28

Utah State -1 vs. Georgia State, Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Albertson's Stadium, Boise, Idaho, 2:30 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: I went to this game last year. They didn't even open the concessions. No one in Boise was aware the game was even being played. So weird. Give me the Sun Belt team in this one. Neal's Pick: Georgia State 31, Utah State 27 Chase Parham: Utah State is better, Vegas says, so let's ride with it. Beats me. Parham's Pick: Utah State 40, Georgia State 34 Jeffrey Wright: I have no idea if it’s true, but anecdotally, Blake Anderson doesn’t seem like a great Bowl Game Coach. Clear eyes, full hears, can’t lose. WRIGHT’S PICK: GEORGIA STATE 35, UTAH STATE 31 Brian Rippee: I have no idea. Rippee's Pick: Georgia State 28, Utah State 20 Michael Luker: I guess I’ll go Georgia State here. Luker’s Pick: GSU 28 Utah State 24

Eastern Michigan +15 vs. South Alabama, 68Ventures Bowl, Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, Ala., 6 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Kane Wommack is a friend. Eastern Michigan is a great program run by awesome people. It's a shame someone has to lose. It's a lot of points, but the Jags are a much better club. Neal's Pick: South Alabama 37, Eastern Michigan 17 Chase Parham: I like Kane. I hope Kane wins. That's enough for me here. Good Lord it's a lot of points though. Parham's Pick: South Alabama 38, Eastern Michigan 27 Jeffrey Wright: I have no idea where this game is even being played, but I assume it will be in a municipal stadium with a broadcast crew (probably remote) talking around the fact that this place is a dump. WRIGHT’S PICK: SOUTH ALABAMA 28, EASTERN MICHIGAN 17 Brian Rippee: South Alabama lost to Western Michigan earlier this year. I don't think the Jags will lose to a second directional Michigan school in one season. This is the high-level logic bowl season brings out of me. Rippee's Pick: South Alabama 34, Eastern Michigan 22 Michael Luker: I’ve really enjoyed listening to Kane Wommack on M&S. I’ll ride with South Al here. Luker’s Pick: USA 35 Eastern Michigan 17

Utah -7 vs. Northwestern, SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, 6:30 p.m., ABC Neal McCready: Will Utah care? Northwestern figures to play hard. It's a bring-your-own-energy game. I'll take the points. Neal's Pick: Utah 24, Northwestern 20 Chase Parham: Northwestern was a hell of a coaching job this season. Utah is just such a better program but props to the Wildcats. Parham's Pick: Utah 27, Northwestern 17 Jeffrey Wright: Utah just feels like a school that cares about bowl games. WRIGHT’S PICK: UTAH 27, NORTHWESTERN 17 Brian Rippee: It's pretty wild that Northwestern made a bowl. I don't think Utah cares to be playing in this one. Rippee's Pick: Northwestern 21, Utah 17 Michael Luker: I’ll give it to Northwestern, they fought through adversity and had a really solid year. I think Utah wins the game, but props to Northwestern. Luker’s Pick: Utah 24 Northwestern 14



Coastal Carolina +10 vs. San Jose State, EasyPost Hawaii Bowl, Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, 9:30 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: I have no idea. San Jose State was pretty good to me this year. Neal's Pick: San Jose State 35, Coastal Carolina 17 Chase Parham: I don't see how you pick the games where the quarterback isn't playing. Just choose a close one and see what happens. Parham's Pick: San Jose State 27, Coastal 20 Jeffrey Wright: I had to check and make sure that this game wasn’t being played somewhere cold. It is not. It’s in Hawaii. I think the Chants are more prepared to handle the elements than Small Sparty. WRIGHT’S PICK: COASTAL CAROLINA 28, SAN JOSE STATE 24 Brian Rippee: No Grayson McCall is a tough. break for Coastal. San Jose State started the year 1-5 and won six in a row to get bowl eligible. I like the Spartans here. Rippee's Pick: San Jose State 38, Coastal Carolina 20 Michael Luker: Picking these games during the portal is almost impossible. 10 points seems a lot for Coastal considering Grayson McCall will not be playing. Luker’s Pick: Coastal 24 SJSU 20

December 26

Bowling Green +4 vs. Minnesota, Quick Lane Bowl, Ford Field, Detroit, 1 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Oh, the chillers are off. Neal's Pick: Minnesota 27, Bowling Green 13 Chase Parham: Row the boat and all that. PJ Fleck is a nondescript coach at this point, but surely he can beat Bowling Green. Parham's Pick: Gophers 30, Bowling Green 21 Jeffrey Wright: Gone are the days of simply fading the MAC in bowl games. Now, all I have is to fade the public. #SAD Fun fact: since 1995, the MAC is 3-1 ATS against Power 5 opponents in bowl games. WRIGHT’S PICK: MINNESOTA 20, BOWLING GREEN 17 Brian Rippee: A Big Ten school favored by less than a touchdown against a MAC school. Something seems fishy. Rippee's Pick: Bowling Green 27, Minnesota 20 Michael Luker: I almost forgot that PJ Fleck was still at Minnesota. Does he still wear those zip up jackets over a white button up and tie? Luker’s Pick: Minnesota 27 BGSU 20

Rice +4.5 vs. Texas State, SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, 4:30 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: One of Caroline's friends dates a Rice player. That's all I've got. Neal's Pick: Texas State 30, Rice 20 Chase Parham: Texas (State) Forever. Parham's Pick: Texas State 20, Rice 13 Jeffrey Wright: How could you lay points with either team here? WRIGHT’S PICK: RICE 31, TEXAS STATE 27 Brian Rippee: A bobcat would wreck an owl in a cage match. Rippee's Pick: Texas State 30, Rice 24 Michael Luker: GJ Kinne is a name to keep an eye on. He’s done a good job at Texas State thus far. Luker’s Pick: Texas State 34 Rice 24

UNLV +12.5 vs. Kansas, Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Chase Field, Phoenix, 8 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: There's nothing guaranteed about this one, other than boredom. Neal's Pick: Kansas 42, UNLV 23 Chase Parham: Barry Odom was one of the best 10 coaching jobs in the country this year. Maybe higher than that. Parham's Pick: Kansas 45, UNLV 38 Jeffrey Wright: Remember to take the under in baseball stadium bowls. The under has hit in the previous five bowls at Chase Field. I don’t want to lay two touchdowns with Kansas. WRIGHT’S PICK: KANSAS 31 UNLV 24 Brian Rippee: I don't love Kansas' defense and UNLV has had one hell of year. Rippee's Pick: UNLV 38, Kansas 35 Michael Luker: UNLV is solid. I think Kansas wins but I’ll take the points. Luker’s Pick: Kansas 35 UNLV 24

December 27

Tulane +7.5 vs. Virginia Tech, Military Bowl, presented by GoBowling.com, Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Md., 1 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: I'm interested to see what Jon Sumrall can do with the Wave. Neal's Pick: Tulane 23, Virginia Tech 20 Chase Parham: Hullabaloo. Roll Wave. Vars Vars TA. All that jazz. Parham's Pick: Tulane 30, Virginia Tech 28 Jeffrey Wright: Tulane feels so gross here that I’ll take it. WRIGHT’S PICK: VIRGINIA TECH 21, TULANE 17 Brian Rippee: There are several types of interim coach situations in bowl games. I think Tulane's situation is more of a 'let's get up for this one game' type of thing before the new coach takes over. Rippee's Pick: Tulane 30, Virginia Tech 28 Michael Luker: As weird as this is to say, I think Willie Fritz leaving for Houston is a win-win for Tulane. Jon Sumrall is a really good coach and can do great things there. Luker’s Pick: Tulane 28 Va Tech 27

West Virginia -3 vs. North Carolina, Duke's Mayo Bowl, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C., 4:30 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Neal Brown saved his job this season, only for a West Virginia judge to possibly change the sport. Neal's Pick: West Virginia 34, North Carolina 21 Chase Parham: The West Virginia court system potentially blew up college sports this week. Surely the state can beat UNC without its quarterback. Parham's Pick: West Virginia 27, UNC 20 Jeffrey Wright: I’m really starting not to like this system. WRIGHT’S PICK: NORTH CAROLINA 24, WEST VIRGINIA 21 Brian Rippee: I have bright yellow Duke's Mayo Bowl t-shirt and I haven't the slightest clue why or where I got it. Rippee's Pick: West Virginia 35, North Carolina 20 Michael Luker: Drake Maye isn’t playing. I’ll go with WVU here. Luker’s Pick: West Virginia 27 North Carolina 24

Louisville -8 vs. Southern Cal, DIRECTV Holiday Bowl, Petco Park, San Diego, 7 p.m., FOX Neal McCready: There was a time in the season where this matchup would've been exciting. This is not that time. Neal's Pick: USC 24, Louisville 23 Chase Parham: Southern Cal is better when you look at all 22 spots. Louisville feasted on a bad schedule. I like the Trojans straight up. Parham's Pick: USC 30, Louisville 24 Jeffrey Wright: I mean if you can lose to Kentucky, you can lose to USC. WRIGHT: LOUISVILLE 31, USC 24 Brian Rippee: This will be a very boring game. USC has more talent, I think, but I will ride with the team that had a better year. Rippee's Pick: Louisville 38, USC 27 Michael Luker: Caleb Williams isn't playing, but I still think eight points is too much for Louisville to cover here. Luker’s Pick: Louisville 31 USC 27

Oklahoma State +3 vs. Texas A&M, TaxAct Texas Bowl, NRG Stadium, Houston, 8 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: I'm guessing the Cowboys will be a little more invested in this one. Neal's Pick: Oklahoma State 24, Texas A&M 23 Chase Parham: Texas A&M probably doesn't have a lot of care here. I also don't know who is going to be on the field for the Aggies. Parham's Pick: Oklahoma State 27, A&M 24 Jeffrey Wright: I hate that the system dictates this play because Gundy is an elite bowl coach, but we must trust the system. WRIGHT’S PICK: TEXAS A&M 28, OKLAHOMA STATE 24 Brian Rippee: Bowl season has this weird way of bringing pre-conference realignment nostalgia like this old Big 12 match up. I like the Aggies here. Rippee's Pick : Texas A&M 27, Oklahoma State 23 Michael Luker: I'm going to pick a somewhat motivated Oklahoma State team over a team that has been decimated by the portal thus far. Luker’s Pick: Oklahoma State 21 Texas A&M 17



December 28

SMU -11 vs. Boston College, Wasabi Fenway Bowl, Fenway Park, Boston, 10 a.m., ESPN Neal McCready: I bet SMU is pissed. Rhett Lashlee is going to be a hot name in the next cycle. Neal's Pick: SMU 37, Boston College 20 Chase Parham: I feel bad for SMU. Liberty played a crap schedule and got rewarded for it. One of SMU's losses is Oklahoma. Parham's Pick: SMU 38, BC 24 Jeffrey Wright: OH HELL YES! I get points in a baseball stadium and in the home city of the underdog. WRIGHT’S PICK: SMU 27, BOSTON COLLEGE 20 Brian Rippee: SMU should be in a New Year's Six game instead of Liberty. What do you get for winning the Wasabi bowl? A mouth burn? Rippee's Pick: SMU 34, Boston College 14 Michael Luker: SMU was oh so close to getting a NY6 bid. I'm keeping my eye on them in the future. It's no secret that SMU has a lot of money and a donor base willing to win. Luker’s Pick: SMU 34 BC 20

North Carolina State +3 vs. Kansas State, Pop-Tarts Bowl, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla., 4:45 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: This might actually be entertaining. Back when I wasn't terrified of calories, I loved Pop-Tarts. Strawberry. No icing. Neal's Pick: North Carolina State 27, Kansas State 23 Chase Parham: Dave Doeren getting points. Sign me up. I know Kansas State can ground average teams to a pulp, but it's been a weird few weeks for the Wildcats. Parham's Pick: NC State 20, Kansas State 16 Jeffrey Wright: I LOVE THIS SPOT. I get to fade a trendy dog with a favorite that I don’t actually believe in. WRIGHT’S PICK: KANSAS STATE 24, NC STATE 20 Brian Rippee: Neal saying he prefers no icing pop tarts is behavior that should get you put on some sort of government watch list. Icing all the way. I think N.C. State is the better team and I get points. This is easy to me. Rippee's Pick: NC State 28, Kansas State 24 Michael Luker: I guess I'll go with NC State here simply because of Will Howard entering the transfer portal. Luker’s Pick: NC State 27 Kansas State 23

Arizona -3 vs. Oklahoma, Valero Alamo Bowl, Alamodome, San Antonio, 8:15 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: This one could be a lot of fun, actually. If Oklahoma has any offensive linemen, that is. Neal's Pick: Arizona 28, Oklahoma 23 Chase Parham: Arizona is going to care more. Oklahoma is without a lot of players. I just picked a team that lost to MSU to beat Oklahoma. Parham's Pick: Arizona 27, Oklahoma 23 Jeffrey Wright: The Alamo Bowl is just a big-time underdog bowl as the underdog is 18-12 ATS all time. I love fading Arizona when everyone else is on them. It was a super successful system this season. WRIGHT’S PICK: OKLAHOMA 31, ARIZONA 27 Brian Rippee: This is a match up that could breed a chaotic and fun game. Arizona is a good football team. Rippee's Pick: Arizona 38, Oklahoma 34 Michael Luker: I think Oklahoma shocks people here and wins despite Dillon Gabriel's departure. Luker’s Pick: Oklahoma 31 Arizona 28



December 29

Kentucky +6.5 vs. Clemson, TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, Fla., 11 a.m., ESPN Neal McCready: My friend Matt Luke is at Clemson now. I hope he does well. Neal's Pick: Clemson 27, Kentucky 20 Chase Parham: I've thought UK is soft and not like most recent teams all season. I'm sticking with that now. And this might be the year Clemson is engaged in a lower-tier bowl. Parham's Pick: Clemson 31, Kentucky 20 Jeffrey Wright: I’m pretty sure that Mark Stoops doesn’t receive an absurd bonus for a mediocre bowl win anymore. Also, I think Clemson is a good team with a bad record while I think Kentucky is a bad team with a mediocre record. WRIGHT’S PICK: CLEMSON 27, KENTUCKY 17 Brian Rippee: Kentucky is not very good. Rippee's Pick: Clemson 20, Kentucky 7 Michael Luker: As much as I hate it, I'll go with Clemson here. Too talented. Luker’s Pick: Clemson 27 Kentucky 14

Oregon State +8.5 vs. Notre Dame, Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas, 1 p.m., CBS Neal McCready: Show 'em you're a tiger. Show 'em what you can do. The taste of Tony's Frosted Flakes brings out the Irish in you? Neal's Pick: Notre Dame 31, Oregon State 20 Chase Parham: Notre Dame and Oregon State have been good to me this season. I'm picking between favorite children. Parham's Pick: Notre Dame 38, Oregon State 28 Jeffrey Wright: It’s an opt-out Bowl in El Paso. I’ll just take the points please because the Beavers still feel like they’ll care more about this game. WRIGHT’S PICK: OREGON STATE 24, NOTRE DAME 17 Brian Rippee: Why is this the Tony the Tiger Bowl and not the Frosted Flakes Bowl? I am not understanding how that branding works. I like the Beavers here. New coach promoted from within and I am not sure Notre Dame will be all that motivated. Rippee's Pick: Oregon State 34, Notre Dame 28 Michael Luker: I question how motivated Oregon State will be after Jonathan Smith's departure. Losing DJ Uiagalelei is a big loss as well. Luker’s Pick: Notre Dame 28 Oregon State 14

Memphis +8.5 vs. Iowa State, AutoZone Liberty Bowl, Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, Tenn., 2:30 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Feels like a spot to just take the better team. Neal's Pick: Iowa State 31, Memphis 23 Chase Parham: Go Cyclones or something like that.That's a lot of points for the home dog. Parham's Pick: Iowa State 27, Memphis 24 Jeffrey Wright: I find it highly unlikely that Iowa State is super jazzed to return to my fair city to play the Tigers for the second time in five years. Memphis will care a lot more about this game tha Iowa State will. GTG!!!!! (ATS) WRIGHT’S PICK: IOWA STATE 31, MEMPHIS 28 Brian Rippee: Memphis playing a home game as a bowl game makes this line seem like a trap. Rippee's Pick: Iowa State 35, Memphis 21 Michael Luker: Why not. Luker’s Pick: Memphis 28 Iowa State 27

Missouri -2.5 vs. Ohio State, Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, 7 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: This feels like a season of destiny for Missouri. The Tigers will treat this game like a Super Bowl. Ohio State probably won't. Neal's Pick: Missouri 31, Ohio State 27 Chase Parham: I think Mizzou really cares here, but I get Ohio State and points? Sign me up. I don't care about the opt outs. Parham's Pick: Ohio State 30, Mizzou 28 Jeffrey Wright: I’ve talked myself into Ohio State in this game because Missouri seems like the obvious play. I will actually probably bet on Ohio State here too because Missouri feels so obvious. WRIGHT’S PICK: OHIO STATE 27, MISSOURI 24 Brian Rippee: This is a massive spot for Mizzou's program. This is a dissapointing spot for Ohio State. Rippee's Pick: Mizzou 30, Ohio State 20 Michael Luker: This Missouri team is really motivated for this one, and something tells me that this Ohio State team isn't motivated. The line opened at Ohio State -7.5. I bet a substantial amount on Missouri. Luker’s Pick: Missouri 24 Ohio State 20

December 30

Ole Miss +3.5 vs. Penn State, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, 11 a.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Everything else has gone Ole Miss' way this month. Why not the Peach Bowl? I mean, I can't justify betting against Lane Kiffin these days. Neal's Pick: Ole Miss 30, Penn State 27 Chase Parham: Penn State is without its two best defensive players, and not having Chop neutralizes the Lions' one key advantage. Ole Miss will get its 11th win for the first time in school history. Parham's Pick: Ole Miss 34, Penn State 31 Jeffrey Wright: Ole Miss has always been a school that cares about bowl games, and throw in the fact that I believe Kiffin is very motivated by the 11th win, I’ll take the Rebs. Also, Drew Allar sucks. I’ll pay to see him prove me wrong. WRIGHT’S PICK: OLE MISS 27, PENN STATE 20 Brian Rippee: I don't know why Penn State is favored. Ole Miss is going to have everyone playing aside from one defensive opt out and I like the Rebels' overall momentum as a program. I also cannot stand James Franklin. Rippee's Pick: Ole Miss 30, Penn State 20 Michael Luker: Ole Miss has a lot of program momentum right now. That obviously has no correlation with how they'll play on the field, but with the opt outs for Penn State, I really like the Rebels here. Luker’s Pick: Ole Miss 31 Penn State 24

Maryland +2.5 vs. Auburn, TransPerfect Music City Bowl, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn., 1 p.m., ABC Neal McCready: I've always been a big Maryland fan. No sense in stopping now. Neal's Pick: Maryland 24, Auburn 20 Chase Parham: Hugh will make this out like it's the Super Bowl and the Talladega 500 all into one. Parham's Pick: Auburn 20, Maryland 17 Jeffrey Wright: I would honestly like to know what Talia is opting out for? To get ready for his Pro Day? Also, Hugh is like 6-1 ATS in bowl games. WRIGHT’S PICK: AUBURN 27, MARYLAND 20 Brian Rippee: I like turtles. Rippee's Pick: Maryland 21, Auburn 17 Michael Luker: Hugh will unfortunately win this one and take a bunch of momentum into the offseason. Auburn fans will brag about selling out Nissan Stadium in Nashville and claim that "It's just different at Auburn." Luker’s Pick: Auburn 31 Maryland 24

Georgia -14 vs. Florida State, Capital One Orange Bowl, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla., 3 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Florida State is justifiably pissed. Georgia will be motivated. This will be a bloodbath. Neal's Pick: Georgia 37, Florida State 10 Chase Parham: Georgia is a machine enough to shut up this Florida State what-if conversation. Parham's Pick: Georgia 41, FSU 13 Jeffrey Wright: Norvell is a sneaky bad bowl coach. He has won just one bowl game and is 0-4 ATS. I think Georgia is going to care. WRIGHT’S PICK: GEORGIA 31, FLORIDA STATE 14 Brian Rippee: Georgia would likely beat any of the four playoff teams. I think they will manhandle Florida State. Rippee's Pick: Georgia 41, Florida State 17 Michael Luker: These kids at Florida State do not know what's about to hit them. Georgia by a lot. Luker’s Pick: Georgia 42 Florida State 14



Wyoming -3 vs. Toledo, Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl, Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., 3:30 p.m., CW Network/Barstool Neal McCready: Toledo screwed me in McCready & Siskey. Neal's Pick: Wyoming 30, Toledo 21 Chase Parham: Toledo isn't a gimme for MSU early next season. Remember that. Parham's Pick: Toledo 30, Wyoming 20 Jeffrey Wright: Principle play: you have to take a coach in his final game, especially when he is playing Jason Candle. WRIGHT’S PICK: WYOMING 24, TOLEDO 20 Brian Rippee: I enjoy Barstool's content despite being a casual consumer. I really enjoyed watching this broadcast last year and I loved their golf coverage of that Korn Ferry event this past summer. I think this is among the coolest things the company does. This is Wyoming's third Arizona Bowl appearance in four years. I'll take the Pokes. Rippee' Pick: Wyoming 34, Toledo 30 Michael Luker: Big Wyoming guy. Luker’s Pick: Wyoming 14 Toledo 10

January 1

Wisconsin +10.5 vs. LSU, ReliaQuest Bowl, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla., 11 a.m., ESPN2 Neal McCready: I've got nothing but respect for Jayden Daniels. He goes out in style here. Neal's Pick: LSU 38, Wisconsin 20 Chase Parham: LSU has a quarterback issue with the Heisman out of the game. Wisconsin is going to care more. Chalk it up to weird bowl situations. Parham's Pick: LSU 24, Wisconsin 20 Jeffrey Wright: Wisconsin is 20-10-1 ATS as an underdog since 2009. Also, I think we’re about to see just how good Jayden Daniels was when he’s not playing. WRIGHT’S PICK: LSU 34, WISCONSIN 24 Brian Rippee: Too much speed and athleticism for Wisconsin to handle. Rippee's Pick: LSU 41, Wisconsin 27 Michael Luker: I'll roll with LSU here. Too much offense for Wisconsin to keep up with. Luker’s Pick: LSU 35 Wisconsin 17

Liberty +16 vs. Oregon, Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz., Noon, ESPN Neal McCready: Will Oregon care? If they care just a little, they'll extinguish the Flames. Neal's Pick: Oregon 42, Liberty 23 Chase Parham: Liberty shouldn't be here. I feel bad for SMU. Go Ducks. Parham's Pick: Oregon 45, Liberty 27 Jeffrey Wright: I feel like Oregon loves nothing more than beating the crap out of an inferior opponent. WRIGHT’S PICK: OREGON 45, LIBERTY 20 Brian Rippee: I don't think Liberty belongs in this game, but there's something about the chip G5 schools carry in games like this. Rippee's Pick: Oregon 30, Liberty 27 Michael Luker: Also have a feeling this one won't be close. Luker’s Pick: Oregon 31 Liberty 10



Tennessee -8.5 vs. Iowa, Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla., Noon, ABC Neal McCready: Tennessee is missing a lot. Just saying. Iowa always plays this game well. Neal's Pick: Tennessee 13, Iowa 10 Chase Parham: I want all the Iowa hype. Kirk acting like not having a passing game is a sign of strength. Parham's Pick: Tennessee 16, Iowa 10 Jeffrey Wright: Tennessee is 8-1 in non-conference games since the start of last season, and I think Huepel knows that he needs not to lose this game. WRIGHT’S PICK: TENNESSEE 24, IOWA 7 Brian Rippee: This will be an ugly game with an abhorrent uniform color clash, and I say that as someone who is partly colorblind. Rippee's Pick: Tennessee 20, Iowa 3 Michael Luker: Feel bad for my friends that go to UT. I can't imagine a worse bowl matchup. Luker’s Pick: Tennessee 24 Iowa 7

Alabama +1.5 vs. Michigan, College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game, Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif., 4 p.m., ESPN Neal McCready: Just a gut feeling: Alabama is a team of destiny. Neal's Pick: Alabama 28, Michigan 27 Chase Parham: Bet against Nick Saban with a month to prepare if you'd like. No thanks from me. Parham's Pick: Alabama 30, Michigan 24 Jeffrey Wright: I refuse to believe that Vegas will willingly give you Alabama as an underdog when they’re the biggest public underdog of bowl season. I also think Michigan’s big people are better than Alabama’s big people. WRIGHT’S PICK: MICHIGAN 24, ALABAMA 20 Brian Rippee: I don't know why no one ever questions Michigan as a playoff team when they regularly get demolished in games of consequence. Rippee's Pick: Alabam 30, Michigan 7 Michael Luker: Seeing the Michigan players reactions when it was announced that they'd play Alabama was all I needed to know. Luker’s Pick: Alabama 30 Michigan 24

