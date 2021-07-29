Ole Miss expecting a big group of recruits in town this weekend
After a surge of visits in June and a brief dead period, Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss have yet another large gathering planned in Oxford. Details are unclear, but the scuttlebutt is that the staff is h...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news