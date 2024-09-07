PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1EWjlWMEZXUVkxJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLURaOVYwRldRWTEnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1EWjlWMEZXUVkxJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Quick Reactions: Jaxson Dart sets completion record in blowout win

Chase Parham • RebelGrove
Editor
@ChaseParham

Ole Miss dominated Middle Tennessee and made its second straight Saturday boring with a 52-3 win over the Blue Raiders to move to 2-0 on the season. The Rebels head to Wake Forest next week for its first road game of the year.

Here are a few quick observations from the blowout.

Jaxson Dart had a game for the record books, setting mark for most consecutive completions in a game. Dart completed 24 straight completions in contest and 30 straight dating back to last week, breaking Matt Corral's 19 in a row against Vanderbilt in 2020.

Dart also set the SEC record for most completions in game and overall. The 24 straight tops Tee Martin's 23 from the South Carolina game in 1998 and the 30 also tops Martin's 24 in a row.

Dart finished 25-for-27 for 377 yards and also ran for a score, as well. The NCAA FBS record for a game is 26 straight by Dominique Davis of East Carolina in 2011. Dart had open receivers all day but showed excellent accuracy (duh) and executed in the run game, not taking unnecessary chances. He was excellent on Saturday.

Henry Parrish handled the majority of the rushing load, carrying it 14 times for 165 yards and four scores. Ulysses Bentley played but only with two carries for four yards while Parrish went out for a series.

Matt Jones had 11 carries for 32 yards, but the day was about Parrish, who performed well and looked better than a week ago. It was a nice showing when Lane Kiffin pressed the run game to be better compared to the group against Furman.

Middle Tennessee didn't light up the scoreboard in the passing game, but if you're looking for an area as the negative, Ole Miss wasn't spectacular in pass defense.

Middle Tennessee threw for 209 yards on 16-for-31 passing before the backups entered, but some drops helped the Rebels' pass defense stats, and there were some receivers with a lot of room to operate. The pass rush was disruptive but didn't get to the quarterback often.

Ole Miss got to MTSU twice for sacks but allowed more than 75 yards passing in two separate quarters -- 106 in the second quarter and 79 in the third quarter.

The Rebels looked like they escaped any major injuries, but it was a bit of nervousness for fans on multiple occasions.

Walter Nolen went down -- and then to the injury tent -- with a knee injury in the second half, but he was seen on a bike and then seemingly walking without issue after that.

JJ Pegues and Parrish also left the game favoring different things, but both returned after that.

Things can change quickly because of injuries, and especially in a blowout laugher like this, the possibilities are magnified. From just a win situation, Ole Miss wouldn't even need to play its starters.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzIiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL29sZW1pc3Mucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL3F1aWNrLXJlYWN0aW9ucy1qYXhzb24tZGFydC1zZXRzLWNvbXBs ZXRpb24tcmVjb3JkLWluLWJsb3dvdXQtd2luIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcq bnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypu dWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24o KSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlw dCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3Jp cHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBl dmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0 aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5j b20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVm b3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8 aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9j MT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZvbGVtaXNzLnJpdmFs cy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGcXVpY2stcmVhY3Rpb25zLWpheHNvbi1kYXJ0LXNl dHMtY29tcGxldGlvbi1yZWNvcmQtaW4tYmxvd291dC13aW4mYzU9MjAyMjcz MzEzMiZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwh LS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=