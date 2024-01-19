Ole Miss added a huge piece to its defensive renovation on Friday, landing a commitment from Alabama transfer portal cornerback Trey Amos.

Amos was a key depth piece to Alabama’s secondary in 2023 after transferring in from Louisiana-Lafayette. As AL.com's Matt Stahl reported Friday evening, Amos was poised to compete for a starting job at corner for the Crimson Tide in 2024, with both Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold off to the NFL.

The 6-foot-1, 197-pound Amos, a New Iberia, La., native, saw action in all 14 games for Alabama this past season. He finished the year with 12 tackles and five pass breakups.

Amos was a three-star recruit leaving high school in Louisiana before spending three seasons at ULL. He had one interception, 59 tackles and 14 breakups throughout his time with the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Amos is the third defensive secondary acquisition for Ole Miss this week, joining former Michigan cornerback Amorion Walker and former Tennessee safety Brandon Turnage.