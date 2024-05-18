A 6-foot-2, 234-pounder from Fayetteville, Ga., Amos has two seasons of eligibility remaining. He had previously committed to both Mississippi State and Colorado in this transfer portal cycle before announcing his commitment to Ole Miss Saturday.

Amos began his career at South Carolina, playing sparingly over three seasons with the Gamecocks. He spent last season at Miami, rushing for 1,075 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Amos’ commitment comes a day after Ole Miss landed a pledge from Clemson transfer portal running back Domonique Thomas. The 5-foot-8, 210-pounder from Ohatchee, Ala., rushed 18 times for 116 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers last season. He has three seasons of college eligibility remaining.

Also on Saturday, sources told RebelGrove.com New Mexico transfer portal running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt likely has eligibility issues that will prevent him from playing at Ole Miss this fall. Croskey-Merritt began his career at Alabama State in 2019. There is a dispute regarding the number of games he played that season for the Hornets. The school says he played in four, which would have made him eligible for a redshirt. Stats, however, show he played in eight or nine games, which would make him ineligible for a redshirt.

Croskey-Merritt got a “free” year in 2020 due to the COViD-19 virus and all of the cancellations and postponements that resulted. However, he played in 2021, 2022 and 2023, exhausting his collegiate eligibility.

Ole Miss has spent much of the offseason working to re-stock the running back room after All-Southeastern Conference standout Quinshon Judkins left for Ohio State. The Rebels return Ulysses Bentley IV and have also added former LSU standout Logan Diggs and Miami’s Henry Parrish Jr., who began his career at Ole Miss before transferring to Coral Gables. Kedrick Reescano, who played special teams as a freshman at Ole Miss last season, entered the transfer portal last month and is not expected to return to the Rebels.