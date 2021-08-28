 RebelGrove - RGTV: A visit with Chance Campbell, presented by The Rogue, Episode 2
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-28 18:53:29 -0500') }} football Edit

RGTV: A visit with Chance Campbell, presented by The Rogue, Episode 2

Chance Campbell visits with MPW Digital each week.
Chance Campbell visits with MPW Digital each week.
Caroline McCready
MPW Digital Producer

Camp is over and the season is fast approaching. Ole Miss opens the 2021 campaign on Sept. 6 versus Louisville in Atlanta.

RebelGrove.com publisher Neal McCready and Ole Miss linebacker Chance Campbell visit each week as part of MPW Digital's coverage of Rebel football.

The segment is presented by The Rogue. Chance's wardrobe and Neal's shirt are examples of the fine men's clothing available at The Rogue. Visit The Rogue at 4450 I-55 North in Jackson or at The Rogue.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}