Mississippi State dominated Ole Miss in the second half Wednesday, controlling every facet of the game en route to an 83-71 win over the Rebels.

Ole Miss fell to 19-7 overall and 6-7 in the SEC. Mississippi State improved to 18-8 overall and 7-6 in the league.

Mississippi State won the second half, 43-27, erasing Ole Miss’ four-point lead at halftime.

Tolu Smith came off the Bulldogs’ bench to lead Mississippi State with 24 points and six rebounds. Shakeel Moore and Keshawn Murphy had 12 each. Cameron Matthews added 11 points for the Bulldogs. Matthew Murrell led Ole Miss with 23 points. Jaylen Murray added 12.

Mississippi State’s length gave Ole Miss fits and put the Rebels in foul trouble. Ole Miss had no real answer, and it showed in the second half. Allen Flanigan and TJ Caldwell fouled out. Moussa Cisse and Jamarion Sharp finished with four fouls each but missed significant minutes with foul trouble.

Ole Miss trailed by as many as 12 in the first half but rallied to take a 44-40 lead at halftime.

Ole Miss matched Mississippi State on the boards, as each team finished with 34 rebounds. Mississippi State, however, shot 50 percent from the floor and 43 percent from the 3-point line. Ole Miss, meanwhile, shot 40 percent from the floor and 32 percent from deep.

Ole Miss committed 17 turnovers, seven more than Mississippi State’s 10. The Bulldogs scored 21 points off turnovers, seven more than Ole Miss. The Bulldogs won points in the paint, 42-24.

Ole Miss returns home to play a critical Saturday afternoon game versus South Carolina.