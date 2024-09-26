The Butcher vs. The Dance Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market: Week 5
It's time for Week 5 of The Butcher versus The Dance Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market.
Greg Jones of LB's Meat Market had another big week, doubling his lead over Caroline McCready of Legacy Studio of Performing Arts. They're back this week for another weekend of college picks.
Standings
Last Week:
Greg Jones: 8-4
Caroline McCready: 6-6
Overall:
Greg Jones: 25-20
Caroline McCready: 21-24
This week's games:
Kentucky +17.5 at Ole Miss
Oklahoma State +4.5 at Kansas State
Arkansas +5.5 vs. Texas A&M
Louisville +5.5 at Notre Dame
Oklahoma -3 at Auburn
Mississippi State +37.5 at Texas
Illinois +17.5 at Penn State
Georgia -2.5 at Alabama
South Alabama +20.5 at LSU