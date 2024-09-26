PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1EWjlWMEZXUVkxJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLURaOVYwRldRWTEnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

The Butcher vs. The Dance Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market: Week 5

Caroline McCready
MPW Digital Producer

It's time for Week 5 of The Butcher versus The Dance Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market.

Greg Jones of LB's Meat Market had another big week, doubling his lead over Caroline McCready of Legacy Studio of Performing Arts. They're back this week for another weekend of college picks.

Standings

Last Week:

Greg Jones: 8-4

Caroline McCready: 6-6

Overall:

Greg Jones: 25-20

Caroline McCready: 21-24

This week's games:

Kentucky +17.5 at Ole Miss

Oklahoma State +4.5 at Kansas State

Arkansas +5.5 vs. Texas A&M

Louisville +5.5 at Notre Dame

Oklahoma -3 at Auburn

Mississippi State +37.5 at Texas

Illinois +17.5 at Penn State

Georgia -2.5 at Alabama

South Alabama +20.5 at LSU

