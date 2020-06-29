RebelGrove - The Official 2021 Berry Big Board: Cornerbacks

As we continue our march through the entire roster of potential 2021 signees, we continue on the defensive side of the ball in Terrell Buckley's room.

In other words, today's focus in on cornerbacks.

The former Florida State All-American and Jim Thorpe Award winner has his work cut out for him doing his part to rebuild the secondary, but he's off to a fantastic start with commitments from Kyndrich Breedlove and Demarko Willams.

So who is potentially joining them in this year's class? Let's take a look.