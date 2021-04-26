Where do things stand with the 2021 Grove Bowl visitors?
Ole Miss wrapped up spring practice on Saturday after the Blue team defeated the Red team, 28-6. There were a few notable 2022 prospects in town that traveled to take in the scrimmage. Here is wher...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news